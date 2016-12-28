SCSO: Wolfchase Galleria Mall increases security after disturbance

Wolfchase Galleria Mall is increasing security until January 1, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after a large groups of teenagers broke out in fights at Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court Mall Monday.

Seven teenagers and two adults were arrested.

Vunchatta Holcomb, 33, is charged with tapping an officer with her car in the parking lot of Oak Court Mall as investigators tried to clear the scene.

Jamurial Brown, 18, is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in connection to the crowd at Wolfchase Galleria.

Both Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Galleria released statements in regards to the fights.

