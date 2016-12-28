Severe Thunderstorms bring rain, hail to the Mid-South

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Shelby County Wednesday afternoon. The thunderstorm warning has since expired.

At 1:58 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Memphis, seven miles northeast of T O Fuller State Park, and is moving northeast at 55 mph.

The severe thunderstorm warning was set to expire at 2:30 p.m. but was extended until 3 p.m.

Quarter-sized hail dropped in Arlington, Bartlett, and areas of the Mid-South. Dime-sized hail was reported in Eastern Southaven, Tchulahoma, and Goodman.

