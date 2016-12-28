Man arrested, charged in SunTrust Bank robbery

West Memphis Police Department is searching for a man that robbed the SunTrust Bank at 125 W. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas Thursday afternoon.

A man has been arrested for the robbery of SunTrust Bank in the 100 block of West Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Investigators said Cameron Green was arrested Tuesday in West Memphis and charged with the bank robbery that happened on December 15.

According to police, Green went into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied with the demands and Green ran from the bank with approximately $300.

Green appeared in the West Memphis District Court Wednesday and was arraigned on the charges. His bond was set at $30,000.

