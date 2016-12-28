Man arrested, charged in SunTrust Bank robbery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested, charged in SunTrust Bank robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: West Memphis PD) (SOURCE: West Memphis PD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man has been arrested for the robbery of SunTrust Bank in the 100 block of West Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Investigators said Cameron Green was arrested Tuesday in West Memphis and charged with the bank robbery that happened on December 15.

According to police, Green went into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied with the demands and Green ran from the bank with approximately $300.

Green appeared in the West Memphis District Court Wednesday and was arraigned on the charges. His bond was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly