Somebody really has Tina Ritchey's number. Three of them, actually.

Ritchey bought three gift cards from one of those carousel racks at a department store. Two were VISA gift cards, $150 each. The other was an Amazon.com gift card, $50. She gave them as Christmas gifts to her children.

But by the time her children tried to use them, somebody had depleted the cards' balances. They called the cards' customer service lines. "And they were told there was $1 (left) on there," Ritchey said. "They looked into it, and they had been hacked."

Consumer Reports, the FBI and the Better Business Bureau are warning consumers about the risks of buying gift cards from store carousel racks.The racks are typically smack in the middle of the store's hustle-and-bustle, where people can handle them without being noticed and easily copy or photograph their card numbers. By the time a consumer buys one and loads it with cash value, a thief may already possess the card number.

"Not only the account number of the card, but sometimes they may have PIN numbers that have a protective coating," said Randy Hutchinson, president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. "They'll scratch the coating off, get the PIN number, put some kind of other sticker on it to make it look like it hasn't been tampered, and then they just keep calling and calling until they find out the card's been activated, and then they go to town."

In this case, the thieves either made online purchases with Ritchey's gift card numbers or sold the numbers to other people so they could make in-store purchases. "Some had been used in California and just various states...some at Starbucks, some at McDonald's," she said. "Surprised? Yes, I am. I really am."

The Better Business Bureau, Consumer Reports and the FBI recommended these steps to avoid gift card hacking:

* DON'T BUY GIFT CARDS 'OFF THE RACK.' Those carousel racks are too accessible, too easy to compromise the cards' account numbers, security codes and PIN seals. "If you must buy a gift card off the rack, look at it carefully," Hutchinson said. "Look at the seams. Look at the cellophane protective wrapping. If there is any kind of evidence of tampering, don't buy it."

* BUY GIFT CARDS STORED BEHIND THE COUNTER OR AT CHECK-OUT. Those locations are either secured or monitored more closely.

* SAVE THE LOADING RECEIPT, THEN INCLUDE IT WITH THE GIFT CARD. That way, whoever gets the card can prove how much was loaded on it. "By the way, we've heard of cases where the card just wasn't properly activated," Hutchinson said. "So then the receipt will prove that you, in fact, did pay for it."

* If it is a gift card for a specific retailer or restaurant, BUY THOSE GIFT CARDS DIRECTLY FROM THAT RETAILER, RESTAURANT OR ITS WEBSITE.

* If possible, CHANGE THE SECURITY CODE AS SOON AS YOU BUY THE GIFT CARD. Consumer Reports said another option is registering the card with its retailer or card-issuing company.

* SECURE YOUR HOME COMPUTER. David Farquhar, unit chief of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division, told Consumer Reports thieves can access your gift card numbers and PINs if they hack your computer. He recommended making sure your computer's security software is updated and using strong passwords that mix capitalization, characters and numbers.

* USE A GIFT CARD IMMEDIATELY AFTER YOU BUY/RECEIVE ONE. Many gift cards have expiration dates or terms that can negate their use after a period of time. Plus, the quicker you use it, the quicker you can draw a bead on a thief.

"You just don't believe it will happen to you, but it's everywhere," Ritchey said of the gift card hacking. She's working with VISA and local authorities to see if her kids' gift card balances can be replenished.

Just remember: you can buy clothes 'off the rack', but not gift cards. Get them over the counter, at check-out or directly from a retailer instead.

