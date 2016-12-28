Man wanted for holding 2 Dollar Tree employees at gunpoint

It was a terrifying experience Tuesday night at the Dollar Tree in Collierville when two employees were robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, the employees were closing the Dollar Tree in the 700 block of West Poplar when they were robed at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m.

The employees were not hurt, but were not at work Wednesday.

A man in a hoodie and white mask pointed a gun at the employees and ordered them to hand over the bank deposit. According to police, a small to mid-sized dark SUV was spotted driving away after it happened.

"It is crazy in Collierville. They normally don't do no stuff like this, you know," Marcus Johnson, who works in Collierville, said.

Others said the crime has continued to increase.

"Crime has gotten so bad it's just really difficult to go anywhere now; you've got to watch yourself," Annette Wells, who shops in Collierville, said.

The robbery is just one of several crimes Collierville residents have dealt with recently.

The Friday before Christmas a man was captured on home surveillance checking out cars in a Collierville neighborhood. Investigators said more than a dozen vehicles and three homes were burglarized.

Police said they do not believe the individual responsible for the armed robbery is the same person responsible for burglarizing the homes and cars.

But, despite the crime, residents in Collierville are confident their police department will make an arrest.

"It doesn't worry me. Collierville Police Department is very good. I'm pleased with their reception and their work and I'm not worried at all," resident Tom Powell said.

