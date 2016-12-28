Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself near hospital, school

A registered sex offender with a lengthy court record found himself behind bars again after being accused of exposing himself near a Memphis hospital and high school.

Eric Brock, 38, was arrested after someone told investigators he was exposing himself near Methodist University Hospital. However, he was just across the street from Central High School when he was caught.

Police said this is not the first time he has been accused of exposing himself in public. A stack of affidavits shows he has been doing it for a while, despite being on the sex offender registry and wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

The registry and monitor didn't prevent him from allegedly exposing himself again in public.

Brock was spotted near Bellevue Boulevard and Linden Avenue, beside Methodist University Hospital in the Medical District.

According to the police affidavit, a female security guard was the person who saw him.

Last year, he was accused of doing the same thing outside a rehab facility, outside Edison apartments in 2014, and on Louisiana Street in 2011.

People in the area said they are prepared in case someone with ill intentions approaches them.

"I got mace," Quinn McCray said.

McCray catches the bus in the area of Brock's last sighting.

"You always have to observe and look. Make sure you are OK," McCray said. "Walk with something heavy when you are by yourself, especially being a young girl like myself."

Brock is charged with indecent exposure and violation of his sex offender restrictions. He's due in court January 4.

