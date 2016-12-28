Pizza place left in the dark after installation of unwanted smart meter

This is not an April Fool’s joke: the closure on I-55 has ended two days earlier than expected.More >>
MPD has located the body of a Memphis man reported missing earlier in the week.More >>
MPD is investigating after the dance club Rumba Room was vandalized early Saturday morning.More >>
Thousands of African-American women laced up Saturday morning for the Sista Strut at Tiger Lane. The rally and walk aims to increase awareness about breast cancer in the black community.More >>
It was another busy week around the Mid-South, so why don't we focus on five great things that happened in the region this week.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
