Memphis couple arrested in murder for hire plot

A Memphis couple traveled from Tennessee to California in order to murder someone, according to investigators.

Investigators said Johnny Wright, 46, and Chariot Burks, 25, were arrested and charged for murder while trying to run from the scene.

Detectives said Wright and Burks were hired to murder 38-year-old Adan Katami.

Katami was shot and killed in his vehicle at the intersection of Meekland Avenue and Blossom Way in Hayward on July 13, 2016.

Investigators said Tikisha Upshaw, 37, and Wessley Brown, 38, hired the Memphis couple to travel to California and kill Wright.

Wright and Burks are charged with the murder of Katami. Upshaw and Brown were arrested this month and face multiple charges, including murder.

