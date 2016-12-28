Malco responds to threat of 'gang war fight'

A threat against a Malco movie theater is circulating on social media, and was even posted to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's Facebook page for a short time.

Memphis police said the meme circulating was the same one posted to Strickland's page Wednesday and officers are preparing accordingly.

The meme threatens a "gang war fight at Malco Majestic in Memphis Saturday."

Malco released a statement saying:

"We are aware of the social media threat and take all security issues very seriously. While internal security operations are not disclosed publicly, we are working closely with MPD to ensure the continued safety of our patrons and employees."

The post is similar to the threats made against the Memphis Zoo on Tuesday.

Everything at the zoo remained calm, but posts like this are blamed for chaos that shut down Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court malls on Monday.

