Olive Garden server fired after customers said he lied to get more tips

A waiter at the Olive Garden in Southaven is now off the job after customers said he asked them for an additional tip to help fund his cancer treatment, but customers said he didn't have cancer.

Jason Kisner was only an employee at the Olive Garden in Mississippi for about three months before he was fired.

Several customers complained about Kisner to Olive Garden's corporate office after they said he made up a story about needing money for cancer treatment.

One woman said her aunt gave Kisner a $125 tip after hearing the story. It appears she wasn't the only one that increased her tip to feel like she was helping.

The woman's post about the encounter with Kisner prompted many others to speak out about similar run-ins with the man.

One man from Tupelo wrote that he believed Kisner was the reason his credit card information was stolen shortly after Kisner was their waiter.

Olive Garden released the following statement Wednesday evening:

"This individual's actions are inconsistent with our company's values and he no longer works for us. We are working to contact the guests and we will reimburse them for the $125 they gave the server."

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Kisner, but his phone said "the wireless customer you are calling is not available."

He never answered or returned the calls.

Diners at Olive Garden Wednesday night were horrified by what the waiter did.

"When you see people that are going through something, you want to be a blessing to them," restaurant-goer Mattie Phillips said. "But, when you see people out there really scamming people that really want to be a blessing to folks."

Olive Garden has contacted at least one of the families who complained about Kisner. That family said the restaurant is fully refunding their donation to the waiter.

