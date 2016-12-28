Olive Garden server fired after customers said he lied to get more tips

Our next chance for severe weather arrives Sunday night when a storm system moves through the Mid-South.More >>
Thousands of African-American women laced up Saturday morning for the Sista Strut at Tiger Lane. The rally and walk aims to increase awareness about breast cancer in the black community.More >>
Two dozen area high school students spent today getting tips on how to transform into young professionals.More >>
This is not an April Fool’s joke: the closure on I-55 has ended two days earlier than expected.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.More >>
According to the park's Facebook page, there was a "Big 5 State Bike Rally" on Saturday that was expected to draw nearly 10,000 people.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
