Uber driver slams door, speeds off during attempted carjacking

An Uber driver out doing his job found himself in a dangerous situation while he waited on a customer. The driver said he turned around to see a gun pointed at him and a man demanded cash.

The Uber driver said he never carries cash and when the gunman found out he didn't have any money on him, he demanded the driver's car. That's when the driver said he made a last minute, quick thinking decision and slammed the door and drove off.

Uber driver Jarrol Williams said it is a side job for him and it's one that he enjoys.

"Kind of fun. I have had some interesting rides, met some interesting people," Williams said.

Williams has been picking up riders with Uber across Memphis for the past couple of months.

Tuesday night he was out on a call in the Central Gardens neighborhood of Midtown when he found himself staring down a gun.

"I heard a tapping on the driver's window. I turned my head and there is a gun staring at me," Williams said.

He said he was in the 1500 block of Eastmoreland Avenue waiting on a client when the man came up to the car and asked for money.

He said he told the man "I don't have anything. He then opens the car door and said 'well give me your car'."

That's when Williams said he made a decision.

"He may have shot me anyway, so I'm gonna go for it and he just let me go."

Williams slammed the door and quickly drove off.

Just seconds after the attack, a person running from the direction of the attempted carjacking was caught on home surveillance video.

Memphis police are still searching for the person, but they hope the video will help put the man behind bars.

Despite what happened, Williams said he is going to keep driving Uber. He doesn't believe he was set up; he said he believes this was a crime of opportunity that could have happened to anyone.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.