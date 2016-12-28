2 suspects identified in Christmas shooting of father, 7-year-ol - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 suspects identified in Christmas shooting of father, 7-year-old

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: Helena West Helena PD) (SOURCE: Helena West Helena PD)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

Police identified two people responsible for the Christmas Day shooting that put a 7-year-old and her father in the hospital.

Helena West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said Dontaris Thomas,19, and Hakeem Williams,19, are believed to be the people responsible for the shooting.

Green said investigators followed tips and leads that brought them to these two people.

Investigators said Williams and Green were the two people seen in the white Jaguar driving away from the scene after the father and daughter were shot while walking down Kentucky Street. There is no known motive at this time. 

According to Green, a warrant was secured for the arrest of Williams and Thomas Wednesday in Phillips County. 

Williams and Thomas are wanted for charges of terroristic acts, first-degree battery and aggravated robbery.

Police said they are to be considered "armed and dangerous".

The father and daughter have both been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly