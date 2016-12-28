2 suspects identified in Christmas shooting of father, 7-year-old

Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena, according to police. Investigators said a 7-year-old and her father were shot at approximately 6:05 p.m. Christmas night in the 500 block of Kentucky Street.

7-year-old shooting victim: 'Why did this have to happen on Christmas'

Police identified two people responsible for the Christmas Day shooting that put a 7-year-old and her father in the hospital.

Helena West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said Dontaris Thomas,19, and Hakeem Williams,19, are believed to be the people responsible for the shooting.

Green said investigators followed tips and leads that brought them to these two people.

Investigators said Williams and Green were the two people seen in the white Jaguar driving away from the scene after the father and daughter were shot while walking down Kentucky Street. There is no known motive at this time.

According to Green, a warrant was secured for the arrest of Williams and Thomas Wednesday in Phillips County.

Williams and Thomas are wanted for charges of terroristic acts, first-degree battery and aggravated robbery.

Police said they are to be considered "armed and dangerous".

The father and daughter have both been released from the hospital.

