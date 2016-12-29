VIDEO: Cameras capture moments before brutal murder

One person was killed after being robbed outside of a convenience store near the intersection of Vance Avenue and Lauderdale Street early Thursday morning. SkyCop cameras, as well as other surveillance cameras, were in place and recording when the man was chased down and shot.

As Derrian Poplar, 39, started to enter the store, surveillance video shows him put his hands up, then try to run away. Moments later, another man ran into the camera's view, chasing Poplar.

Poplar was found dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. His wallet had been stolen.

"Yeah, that is really scary," said Kesha Wright, who has lived in the area for about one month. "I don't come out the house by myself. If I do leave the house that late, I go out with a friend."

In the last 90 days, three incidents have been recorded at the same area.

No one is in custody at this time. Memphis Police Department said the gunman got out of a black vehicle before chasing and shooting Poplar.

