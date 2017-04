2016 NYE Guide: Ring in the New Year right

Goodbye 2016, hello 2017! If you’re not sure of how you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve, don’t worry we’ve got you covered!

New Year’s Eve Events

London Calling at Ghost River

Ghost River Tap Room is helping you bring the new year in right.

Where: Ghost River Tap Room & Brewery, 827 South Main Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 12-8 p.m.

NYE Drinks & Dinner Party

Where: Terrace at the River Inn, 50 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 4 p.m. – midnight

Lew’s Blue Note Bar & Grill

Food and drinks…need I say more? There is a $50 cover charge, but it includes 14 oz. ribeye steak, live entertainment, party favors, great drinks and a friendly environment.

Where: Blue Note Bar & Grill, 341 Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 5 p.m.

NYE with the West Tennessee Wife Swappers

$10 cover charge; table reservations are $40 in advance

Where: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 130 Peabody Place, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 6 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Blind Bear Speakeasy

You read that right…it’s a speakeasy. Travel back in time to the days of Al Capone (without the guns) as you enjoy your NYE. Dinner will be served at $35 per person or $60 per couple from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. FreeWorld will perform at 9:30 p.m. There is a cover charge of $17 after 8 p.m.

Where: Blind Bear Speakeasy, 119 South Main Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 5 p.m.

The Candy Company

$10 cover charge, 2 bars, hors d'oeurves and champagne toast

Where: The Brass Door Irish Pub, 152 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Memphis Sounds New Year Celebration

Where: Memphis Sounds Lounge, 22 North Third Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Where: Club 152, 152 Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m.

NYE Dinner at Chez Philippe

Food and wine….say no more. Enjoy a five-course meal and wine before the Peabody New Year’s Eve Party (see the next entry for info). Tickets are $185 per person and $235 with wine pairing.

Where: Chez Philippe, 149 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at the Peabody

The Peabody Hotel downtown is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party. General admission is $40 online and $50 at the door. VIP passes are $150. All party guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Where: The Peabody Memphis, 149 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m.

NYE with Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis will play a New Year’s Eve concert at, you guessed it, the only and only Jerry Lee Lewis Café. Jason James performs at 8 p.m. Jerry Lee Lewis will follow at 10 p.m.

Where: Jerry Lee Lewis Café, 310 Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m.

Ex-ha-la-thon

Where: Cadre Building, 149 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Spectrum Empire

Spectrum Empire is celebrating its sixth anniversary!

Where: Club Spectrum, 600 Marshall Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m.

Kookyyaspuck NYE party

Where: Kooky Canuck, 87 South Second Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Gala

Where: Visible Music College, 200 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NYE at Bleu

Where: Bleu Restaurant, 221 South B.B. King Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9:30 p.m.

NYE Celebration at E&H

Where: Earnestine and Hazel’s, 351 South Main Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 10 p.m.

Madison Rooftop New Year’s Eve White Party

Where: Twilight Sky Terrace, 79 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 10 p.m.

WALRUS Live

Where: Loflin Yard, 7 West Carolina Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 10 p.m.

Overton Square NYE Bash

Where: Overton Square, 2101 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

NYE at P&H Café

Where: The P&H Café, 1532 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m.

NYE at Canvas Memphis

Where: Canvas Memphis, 1737 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 6 p.m.

NYE at Memphis Botanic Garden

Where: Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NYE at Lafayette’s

Where: Lafayette’s Music Room, 2119 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Trophy Room NYE Celebration

Where: Tony’s Trophy Room All-American Grill, 929 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NYE at Fox & Hound

Where: Fox & Hound Restaurant, 5101 Sanderlin Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m.

NYE on the track

Where: Autobahn Indoor Speedway, 6399 Shelby View Drive, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

NYE at Midtown Crossing Grill

Where: Midtown Crossing Grill, 394 North Watkins Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

NYE at Bar DKDC

Where: Bar DKDC, 964 Cooper Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

NYE with Will Tucker Band

Where: B.B. King’s Blues Club Memphis, 143 Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 12:30 – 4 p.m.

Wild Bill’s NYE Party

Where: Wild Bill’s Memphis, 1580 Vollintine Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 a.m.

NYE Brunch

Where: Sweet Potato Baby Cafe, 1005 Tillman Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Glow Up 2.0

Where: One Sound Studio, 301 South Parkway West, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Superhero Spectacular

Where: Children’s Museum of Memphis, 2525 Central Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NYE at Tin Roof

Where: Tin Roof Memphis, 315 Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

NYE at Char

Where: Char Restaurant, 431 South Highland Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Zebra Lounge NYE Party

Where: Zebra Lounge, 2114 Trimble Place, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m.

Holiday Ball

Where: The Phoenix, 1015 South Cooper Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Memphis NYE Gala

Where: 200 Madison Avenue

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Pinot’s Palette NYE Party

Where: Pinot’s Palette (Sanderlin), 5040 Sanderlin Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Amerigo NYE Party

Where: Amerigo Italian Restaurant, 1239 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Jan. 1

NYE Breakfast

Where: IHOP

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

NYE at Huey’s

Where: Huey’s Restaurant, 77 South Second Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NYE at Rec Room

Calling all gamers! The Rec Room is the place to be on New Year’s Eve!

Where: Rec Room, 3000 Broad Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

A Very Celtic New Year

Where: Celtic Crossing Memphis, 903 Cooper Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Midnight at The Westin

Where: The Westin Memphis Beale Street, 170 Lt. George W. Lee Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

NYE Bash at the Bucc

Where: The Buccaneer Lounge, 1368 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Coyote Ugly NYE Party

Where: Coyote Ugly Saloon, 326 Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

H.O.M. Museum Black & Red NYE Party

Where: House of Mtenzi Museum, 1289 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m. – 10:59 p.m.

A Mighty NYE Countdown

Where: Bayou Bar & Grill, 2094 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 10 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

NYE Roaring 20’s Party

Where: Frank’s Pub & Grille, 2981 Harrahs Parkway Ext., Robinsonville, Mississippi

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m.

NYE with Twin Soul

Ring in the new year with the biggest party in town! It's a $10 cover charge, but don't worry! The charge includes a champagne toast at midnight and NYE party favors!

Where: RockHouse Live Memphis, 57039 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, TN

When: December 31, 2016

A Metal NYE with Slamhound

Slamhound and several great metal bands will perform on NYE. The event is free and includes a free champagne toast at midnight and NYE party favors.

Where: RockHouse Live Midtown, 2586 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN

When: December 31, 2016

NYE on Beale Street

It’s the biggest party of the year! Bring in 2017 with live music, dancing, food, drinks, fireworks and your closest friends, all 1,000 of them!

Where: Beale Street

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 9 p.m.

2017 Hard Rock Guitar Drop

What’s a better way to ring in the new year other than the famous guitar drop? Hard Rock Café is making history once again with its ninth annual guitar drop. Before the main event, enjoy the live entertainment and festivities.

Where: Hard Rock Café, 126 Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee

When: December 31, 2016

Time: 6:30 p.m.

If you know of any other events happening around the Mid-South, let us know about it by sending an email to web@wmctv.com.

