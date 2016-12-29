New app guides Black women to salons

There are so many apps out today, they help you loose weight, balance a budget, find restaurants, play games, read books and more.

Now, there's an app for your hair. The Swivel app promises to help women of color select a desired service based on their desired hair style or hair texture. In other words, if you are looking for a top-rated stylist who can provide services for natural to relaxed hair or cornrows to twists, this app is for you.

The Swivel app promises to ..."make it easy to build a beauty team that meets all your haircare needs." They also have stylists who will come to you.

Right now, it's available only in New York City, however if it's a hit among users it could expand to other cities.

