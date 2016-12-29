Man critically shot during Orange Mound robbery

At least one person was shot in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Ethel Street just after 11 a.m.

The victim told police he was robbed and shot by two men as he left the store, according to Memphis Police Department.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

MPD said the suspects walked away towards Airways Boulevard.

WMC Action News 5

