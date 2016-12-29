Nordstrom Rack one step closer to opening in the Bluff City

Nordstrom Rack is one step closer to opening its newest store in the Bluff City.

Soon-to-be shoppers can hardly wait for the store's arrival.

“That is what we need,” Grace Knight said. “We live close by, so we’re looking forward to some better shopping options.”

WMC Action News 5 obtained renderings of the future shopping center, to be called Poplar Commons, to paint a better picture of what future shoppers can look forward to.

The Shelby County Office of Construction Code Enforcement said Nordstrom Rack filed a $1.5 million building permit application for the space right across from Oak Court Mall, formerly occupied by Sears.

Residents said they usually have to shop through the store’s website, but they're excited to actually shop inside the store.

“I’m really excited! I’ve shopped in Nordstrom several times and my mom and I love to shop there online,” Garland Cruse said.

“I’ve not really even shopped in one before, only online a couple of times,” Knight said.

With these new plans, shoppers are one step closer to browsing in person inside Nordstrom Rack.

“They just have more stuff that’s kind of cheaper…they have great deals and it’s really great stuff,” Cruse said.

Nordstrom Rack is bringing in great deals and hopefully more businesses for the Oak Court Mall area.

“Maybe that’ll bring some business back to the mall since people kind of stopped there and go across the street,” Cruse said.

Nordstrom Rack is expected to open in Memphis in Fall of 2017.

