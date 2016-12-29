7-year-old shot on Christmas: 'Then I said I'm hit and my daddy too'

Investigators arrested two men accused of shooting a father and daughter on Christmas Day.

A warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Dontaris Thomas,19, and Hakeem Williams,19, after both men were accused of driving away from the shooting scene in a white Jaguar.

According to family members, 7-year-old Kimaree Ivory and her father, Demarius, were walking with Kimaree's 3-year-old brother outside to wish a relative a Merry Christmas.

"A car drove by real slow then the car hit," Kimaree said. "I said 'were those firecrackers?' Then I said 'that was a gun'. Then I said 'I'm hit and my daddy too.'"

The bullet that hit young Kimaree in the leg is still in her leg.

One of those bullets hit Demarius Ivory in the arm. It struck the same arm he was holding his 3-year-old son in. Thankfully, the 3-year-old was not hurt.

"My grandson, even though he wasn't hit, all he's been doing is walking around the house saying 'they shot my daddy and they shot Kimaree, but they missed me," Marchell Smith, Kimaree' grandmother, said.

But, Kimaree said she's thankful that he was spared from injury.

"I am glad J didn't get shot," she said.

Thomas and Williams were arrested in Jacksonville, Arkansas, just north of Little Rock. Police said Thomas barricaded himself inside the attic of a Jacksonville home for about 20 minutes before police were able to take him into custody without incident.

"They tried to convince me that they were not involved with the crime, but you know I told them we didn't drive two hours to pick you up for a joyride," Helena-West Helana Police Chief Virgil Green said.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time. Now, the family said they forgive the people responsible for the shooting.

"It could have hit my grandbaby, my grandson, but God is good," Smith said.

Thomas and Williams are charged with terroristic acts, first-degree battery, and aggravated robbery. The teens said they were innocent.

"We don't hate anyone," Smith said. "We forgive you. For you know not what you have done."

But, Kimaree said she is still scared.

"I am scared they are going to get out," she said.

