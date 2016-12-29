MPD to take action against NYE social media threats

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and Memphis Police Department said it is taking action against social media threats.

This comes after threats were made towards the Memphis Zoo and Malco Movie Theater, as well as large fights that broke out at Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court Malls.

MPD plans to monitor social media, add more patrols around the city, and is working with homeland security to ensure citizens’ safety.

"I'm probably going to stay home to be honest," Memphian Kesha Catron said.

For parents like Catron, it's getting too scary to be out.

"I don't want anything to happen to me or my son," Catron said.

In addition to monitoring social media very closely, police said they will be cracking down on the juvenile curfew.

"If they misbehave, we're going to handle it," MPD Lt. William Woodard said.

"I think that teens should do something more productive and more positive," Memphian Christen Hill said.

Hill is one of many hoping Memphis can bring 2017 in free of crime. But even she is being careful.

"I may not go to the bigger places because you don't know what can happen," Hill said.

The SkyCop cameras are in place all across the city. Police are watching and ready to respond.

With 2017 just days away, Memphians are already excited about New Year's Eve, and Beale Street is getting ready for the celebration.

"We're really excited," Stacy Williams said.

This year even more people are expected to be on Beale Street for the New Year's Eve celebrations--and that means more safety and more eyes on everyone.

"Bringing in extra manpower, we'll ask for specialized units, they'll pitch in and help," Lt. Woodard said.

If you are planning to be one of those ringing in the new year on Beale, you'll see extra police officers and deputies watching and ensuring safety. Some of them will even be in plain clothes.

Thursday, crews were testing SkyCop cameras and officers were parked near Beale Street, ready to respond.

"We will be wanding to make sure that no one brings any weapons on the streets," Beale Street Merchants Association representative Ken Taylor said.

Despite the exciting festivities on New Year's Eve, Beale Street leaders said safety is priority.

"I think more patrols will be better for the city. It'll be better for Beale Street," Memphian James Robinson said.

Police have a strong message for teenagers planning to start trouble.

"It's always good when the parents know where their kids are at, but if they come down here and they're past their curfew or they misbehave, we have ways of handling that," Woodard said.

Wanding on Beale Street starts at 9 p.m. After 9 p.m. no one under 21 will be admitted onto Beale unsupervised. After 11 p.m., no one under 21 will be admitted at all.

