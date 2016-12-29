Nation watches, waits for baby bald eagles to hatch

It's an event that has captured the attention of countless individuals in the United States and around the world. Social media has been full of live streams and updates of the hatching of two baby bald eagles in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Dick Pritchett Real Estate, Inc. Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been streaming the bald eagle and a countdown since the two eggs were laid.

The two eggs were laid just days apart, and the first egg is overdue and could hatch at any moment. The second egg is due Friday.

The birds are known as Harriet and M15. They have been together, according to Dick Pritchett Real Estate, since fall of 2015. This year is their second season mating.

The nest is located 60 feet above the ground and in a Slash Pine Tree, according to the website.

