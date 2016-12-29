Man sentenced to more than 12 years for sex trafficking a minor

A Memphis man was sentenced to 12.5 years for trafficking a female minor for sex, according to Edward L. Stanton III, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Harold Davis, 28, trafficked a female runaway between May and June 2014, according to court documents. Davis met the girl on the street and took her to his house. He bought her a cellphone and a wig and then posted her picture on Backpage.com to advertise her for sex.

He was caught by law enforcement when he was stopped for a traffic violation by a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy. When the deputy approached the car, the deputy saw the young girl in the backseat. He saw an 'unusually large amount of condoms and female hygiene products,' according to authorities.

Though the girl was then placed in foster care, Davis contacted her through Facebook and help her runaway from her foster home.

Davis was convicted of one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of using the internet to conduct an unlawful activity in April 2016.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 151 months in federal prison.

