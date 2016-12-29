Standoff between MPD, woman ends peacefully after 14 hours

A standoff situation in the 1400 block of Eloise Road, just off Elvis Presley Boulevard, ended peacefully Friday morning.

Some neighbors had to be evacuated from their homes, according to one neighbor. Others struggled to find a way to get to their homes because the roads were blocked off.

Police said the call came in at approximately 12:16 p.m. Memphis police said a woman threatened to harm herself. Police said she has not threatened to harm anyone else.

The standoff ended peacefully around 2:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health check.

