Crime legislation starting Jan 1 puts tougher penalties on repeat offenders

The new year means new laws coming to Tennessee. On January 1, Tennessee will see new laws that carry stiffer penalties for repeat burglary offenders.

One even claims to help end home break ins by boosting the punishment for offenders. But, some are against the new law.

Senator Brian Kelsey is backing the bill called "The Public Safety Act."

"So, under the old law, they only had to serve 30 percent of their sentence," Kelsey said. "Now, they have to serve 85 percent of their sentence and I think this would really help people feel safe in their homes."

The new law will require a tougher penalty on the third burglary convict and he said the new law doesn't stop there.

"It made it a felony for repeat offenders who were domestic violence offenders, unfortunately that is a huge problem in Shelby County and Tennessee," Kelsey said. "And we've got to start getting serious with these domestic violence abusers and I think we are starting in January 1."

Kelsey said this reactive step will help deter others from committing crimes, but some community leaders feel more should be done.

"We are now past the point of locking people up and thinking that's going to be the solution because it's not," Richard Graham, executive director of Juvenile Intervention and Faith-based Followup, said.

Graham works hand and hand with youth offenders before they become adults and would fall under this new law. He said the answer at cracking down on crime comes from a proactive team approach.

"I think we all as a community have to get involved," Graham said. "We can't say that maybe someone else is taking care of the issue anymore because the issue is too big."

