Parents charged with manslaughter after 2 children die in fire

The mother of two children killed in a house fire December 28 is facing two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence after the children were left alone.

Jennifer York, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the deaths of the children. She appeared in court Thursday and had her bond set at $250,000.

According to investigators, Greenville Fire Department arrived at the home in the 1400 block of East Ollie Circle at approximately 12:08 a.m. Firefighters were told two children were inside. Firefighters found a 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl dead in the bedroom. Four other children escaped the fire before firefighters arrived.

No adults were at home when the fire happened, according to investigators. Firefighters said it appears no gas or electricity was on in the home and candles had been placed throughout the house.

There was an arrest warrant issued for DeWayne Turner, 24, who is the father of the children. Turner has not been located at this time.

If you have any information on the location of DeWayne Turner, you are asked to call Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.