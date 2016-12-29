Shooting victim rushes to fire station for help

A man showed up at the Memphis fire station in the 2500 block Whitney Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the call of a reported shooting came in at 8:41 p.m. The man went to the fire station for help on Whitney, but the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Shady Vista.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

WMC Action News 5 has crews on the scene and we are working to learn more about where the man was shot and what happened.

