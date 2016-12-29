Movie about 3 African-American women in space travel inspires youth

The story of three African American women who transformed space travel was kept hidden for decades. Now, their story is inspiring a new generation of young girls.

It's all playing out on the big screen and its message brought a White House policy advisor to Memphis.

"I love movies with a strong female role and this one has three," 12-year-old Michaela Mister said.

The 12-year-old was excited for Thursday night's screening of "Hidden Figures". It's a movie that tells the untold story of three African-America women who were instrumental in NASA's space program and helped put astronaut John Glenn in orbit.

She's also excited about the special guests. Among Thursday's moviegoers were Women's Foundation executive director Ruby Bright.

"We just like there's a great opportunity for young girls to see themselves being in this field," Bright said.

First lady of the Grit 'n Grind Natasha Fizdale, philanthropist and wife of the Grizzlies' head coach, was also on hand.

"Something like this is just important to teach children that there are women out there that have achieved greatness," Fizdale said.

White House policy advisor Kalisha Dessources said women should never let themselves be hidden.

"Don't allow yourself to be hidden figures. Stand up and allow your voices to be heard," Dessources said.

Proceeds from Thursday's screening benefits the Young Women's Initiative, a project designed to build the next generation of female leadership, specifically in the 38126 zip code.

Seeing the movie and hearing from powerful female figures Thursday night inspired Duke University student Idalis French.

"It's very important that we constantly empower our girls and make our girls feel like they can do anything," French said.

