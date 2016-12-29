Man shot during attempted robbery on Warford Street - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in the 3400 block of Warford Street during an attempted robbery, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the call came in at approximately 9:38 p.m.

Police have crime scene up in the area and have blocked off certain areas of the street.

The man was taken to the hospital. 

