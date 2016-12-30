Firefighters battle flames at Breezy Point Apartments - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighters battle flames at Breezy Point Apartments

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A family is homeless after a fire destroyed their apartment early Friday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the Breezy Point apartments on Raja Drive in Frayser just before 2:30 a.m.

Several other people had to evacuate from the building as firefighters battled flames.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

