SCSO: County burglary rates decrease between 2015, 2016

According to numbers from Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell, the total number of burglaries in 2016 is lower than it was in 2015.

The number of burglaries decreased in five different categories, burglary/residential, burglary/non-residential, burglary/business, burglary/domestic violence, and burglary construction.

In 2015, there were a total of 807 burglaries in the county. By December 28, 2016, there were 668 burglaries in the county.

Click here to see a breakdown of the different burglaries by category.

