YUM! It's National Bacon Day!

What’s that sizzling in the pan? It’s bacon to celebrate National Bacon Day!

National Bacon Day is celebrated yearly on December 30 since its founding in 1997.

The day was founded by Danya “D” Goodman and Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard in 1997 as way to bond everyone together, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.

The founders suggest eating bacon while watching movies or shows about bacon, or with Kevin Bacon.

Bacon is made differently throughout the world, but there is one thing everyone can agree on--everything is better with bacon!

With that being said, grab a piece of bacon, or five, and enjoy its deliciousness.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.