Man shot, killed while walking his dog

Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Holmes Street.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just after 7:30 a.m. after a man found his friend, Josh Pugh, lying in the street.

Investigators said Pugh was walking his dog when he was shot and killed.

"He been out here all night. He been dead since he left," a family member said.

Deborah Shields, who lives a few houses away, said she heard shots early Friday morning.

"I heard about five shots this morning, I guess it was about 3 or 4 this morning," she said.

However, Shields didn't leave her house to see what happened.

"We didn't think nothing of it 'cause we hear shots all the time around here," she said. "It's hurtful 'cause it could've been one of us. It could've came to the house and shot one of us."

No one is in custody at this time. Pugh's death marks the 266th homicide for Memphis in 2016, with less than two days to go before the start of the new year.

