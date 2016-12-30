AAA offers Tow To Go service for NYE

As party-goers head out the door on New Year's Eve, plans to make it home safely in 2017 may not be top of mind.

AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to plan ahead if they plan to drink during their New Year's Eve celebrations by choosing a designated driver, staying where they celebrate, calling a cab, or finding another safe way home.

To help make planning a bit easier, AAA is offering its "Tow To Go" program free to everyone through Monday, January 2. You can call for a ride and a driver will transport you and your car somewhere safe within 10 miles.

To call for a "Tow To Go" driver in Tennessee, call 855-286-9246.

"Tow To Go" is not currently available in Arkansas or Mississippi. For those party-goers, calling Uber, Lyft, or a taxi is a good option.

