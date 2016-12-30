Several streets to close during NCRM King Day events - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Several streets to close during NCRM King Day events

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's time to plan ahead, if you are going to travel into downtown Memphis for the King Day events happening at the National Civil Right Museum, January 16, 2017.

To ensure the safety of museum visitors, a few road closures have been announced.

  • Huling Avenue at South Main Street
  • Huling Avenue at St. Martin Street
  • Butler Avenue at South Main Street
  • Mulberry Street at G. E. Patterson

Patrons will also have limited access to St. Martin Street from Second Avenue to G. E. Patterson.

The Museums's visitor parking lot will be closed Saturday, January 14- Monday, January 16.

Pack you patience!

