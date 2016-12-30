Plane makes emergency landing after engine fails near Corinth, MS

A plane made an emergency landing at the Roscoe Turner Airport in Corinth, Mississippi.

According to officials at the airport, the private plane was en route from Arkansas to North Carolina when an engine failed around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the plane's owner, John Blackwell, his wife, their daughter, and a young man were heading home from a duck hunting trip. The plane's pilot, Scott Brewer, was able to land the plane successfully in Corinth.

No one was injured.

