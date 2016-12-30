Victim identified in fatal DUI crash; driver charged

A 37-year-old man was killed when he collided with a drunk driver on Wade Hill Road in Marshall County on Thursday.

Ryan Hardin, 22, was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into Isaac Fits, a father of nine children, who was on his way home.

"I don't know. We had to come around... you couldn't go that way," Takeesa Davis said. "When we made it to the corner store, that's when I learned that it was my cousin."

Davis lives just down the road from where the crash happened. She said she actually heard it happen from her house.

"I heard a big boom and then I started hearing the ambulance and police from each end," she explained. "I thought it was Christmas out here with all the lights and everything."

Harden, who survived the crash, is charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, driving with no insurance, and falsifying tags.

Despite the crash killing her nephew, Christine Davis is trying to forgive Hardin for the crash.

"I pray for you. I think you need help," she said. "Really, he needs prayers. That's all I can really do is pray for you."

Fitts' mother, Loreen, is also asking for prayers for both families.

