Police identify man arrested for 2 Southaven bank robberies

Southaven Police Department arrested a man believed to be responsible for robbing two banks on Friday. WMC Action News 5's Felicia Bolton was there as the man was taken into custody outside of a third bank.

Police have identified Michael W. Walker Jr, 21, as the man that was captured on surveillance video and later arrested for the two bank robberies.

BankPlus, located near the intersection of Getwell Road and Goodman Road, was robbed around 1 p.m., according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. SunTrust Bank, located at the intersection of Goodman Road and Tchulahoma Road, was also robbed.

"It's so stupid,” Southaven resident William Wright said. “It's--how many years in jail is that? It's a mess.”

Walker Jr. was arrested outside of Regions Bank, located at 969 Goodman Road East. Police said he was about to rob the third bank when he was caught outside.

"Man, just get ready for prison," Wright said.

"Within about an hour and a half or so, we had a second robbery at the SunTrust Bank on Tchulahoma. We responded to that," SPD spokesman Mark Little said.

It was a team effort, but investigators said agents in an unmarked squad car made the heroic arrest.

"Some of those agents observed him pull in in a silver car behind me," Little said. "He got out, they were able to identify him and take him into custody here on the parking lot before he entered this bank."

Investigators said no weapon was seen.

