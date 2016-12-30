4 armed robbery suspects remain on the run

Four men who robbed a Dollar General store in Helena-West Helena remain on the run, but two of them have been identified.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said Captain Carl Vann noticed something suspicious happening in the store as he was driving by around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Capt. Vann said he saw multiple people with their faces covered inside the store. When he pulled into the parking lot, two of them ran away. One of the men was wearing a green camouflage hoodie jacket, while the other was wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask.

When Vann went inside the store to ask what happened, he saw two more people run toward the back.

Investigators identified two of the men involved in the robbery as Cameron Oliver, 20, and Cordarius Garner, 19, both of whom are from Helena-West Helena. They are now wanted for aggravated robbery.

Green said investigators are still working to identify the other two people who were involved.

If you have any information about the robbery, you are asked to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.