Georgia tops TCU in 58th annual Liberty Bowl

It was a beautiful day in Memphis for some football, and Georgia and TCU put on a classic in the 58th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

It was a close battle throughout, but Georgia would have to come from behind.

The game brought out fans of all ages, including the Poland family. Kenny Poland made the trip to Memphis with his son and father.

"This is the first time we've had all three generations present for a Georgia football kickoff," he said.

Fans from Virginia, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, and even Connecticut made the journey.,

"We're going to head out to Beale Street after the game, probably go to Rendezvous," TCU fan Kara Lutley said.

As always, the fans came for the barbeque.

"We had some good Memphis BBQ also," Poland said. "Fantastic. It's been a great experience, and we're just happy to be here."

On the field, the Bulldogs got on the board first. As they would do all game, Georgia rode their two bruising running backs to the endzone. Sony Michel would kick off the game’s scoring with a 4-yard score in the first quarter.

TCU utilized a sturdy passing attack from Kenny Hill (18/27, 2 TDs) and running from Hill (72 yards) and lead back Kyle Hicks (88 yards). The Horned Frogs would embark on a methodical 14 play drive, but settled for a 40 yard field goal from Brandon Hatfield.

On the next play from scrimmage, TCU would force a strip sack on Georgia QB Jacob Eason. Tipa Galeai would force and Mat Boesen would recover. TCU would take just two plays to take the lead on a 10 yard rush by Kenny Hill. A missed extra point would make it 9-7 TCU.

The teams would trade punts before TCU would gain possession in Georgia territory. The Frogs would make the best out of an unnecessary roughness call on Georgia to score on a 10 yard Kenny Hill toss to John Diarse.

With a 16-7 lead and momentum firmly on their side, TCU would take their aim at more points. Hill torched the Georgia defense for a 45 yard rush with under 7 minutes left in the half to bring his team into the red zone. The Bulldog defense stood firm, however, and TCU would settle for a 41 yard field goal attempt. Unlike Hatfield’s first try of the game, this one sailed away and missed.

After stopping the Frogs attempt to blow the game open, the Bulldogs went back to work. Eason would toss for chunks of yards before finding his man Sony Michel, who would zip around the defense with an incredible run for a touchdown, making the game air-tight before halftime.

TCU, feeling the wave of momentum shifting away from them, would need to answer. KaVonte Turpin did his best, returning the kickoff 50 yards to put his squad in gorgeous field position. But the Frogs would fumble just two plays later. Lorenzo Carter rushed in to sack Kenny Hill, knocking the ball lose for the Bulldogs.

Georgia would stall out and settle for a 53 yard field goal attempt, only to be blocked by TCU’s L.J. Collier.

After all of that roller coaster gameplay, TCU would cling to a 16-14 halftime lead.

In the second half, the punters could have gone home.

TCU opened the half with a fumble on just their second play, as Hicks coughed it up.

Georgia would pound out a 12-play, 52 yard drive to regain the lead. The quick gains led to a 4 yard toss from Eason to Javon Wims for the score to make it 21-16.

TCU followed with an almost identical drive. They’d go 11 plays for 56 yards, scoring on a nine yard strike from Hill to John Diarse.

Georgia would get the ball back, only to have Nick Chubb rip off a huge 48 yard gain to the TCU 7 yard line. Their three tries would all fail, and they settled for a 20 yard field goal to take the lead back.

TCU again went with the slow, methodical offense. Their 13 play drive was all Kenny Hill, but he’d get sacked on a 3rd and 10. Hatfield, kicking his third 40+ attempt of the game, would miss again.

Georgia would all but seal it from there. Michel and Chubb traded carries, with Michel ripping off a 20 yard run and Chubb punching it in from 13 out.

With Georgia up 31-23, TCU had one last chance to change the lead. One first down would be all they’d get, as they’d miss on a 4th down try with 1:14 left to give the Bulldogs the game.

The win gave Georgia their 8th win of the season, dropping TCU to under .500 at 6-7. It’s just TCU head coach Gary Patterson’s third losing season with the club.

The win is the Bulldogs’ third straight year with a bowl victory. The team has to like their chances with both Chubb and Michel announcing their intentions to stay at school for their senior seasons. The duo ran for 229 yards on the day.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.