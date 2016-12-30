Beale Street ready to go for New Year's Eve

Goodbye 2016, hello 2017! If you’re not sure of how you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve, don’t worry we’ve got you covered!More >>
Goodbye 2016, hello 2017! If you’re not sure of how you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve, don’t worry we’ve got you covered!More >>
On Sunday afternoon, dozens of Memphians flocked to the Green Beetle on South Main to raise money for an employee who was recently shot while walking to his car.More >>
On Sunday afternoon, dozens of Memphians flocked to the Green Beetle on South Main to raise money for an employee who was recently shot while walking to his car.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.More >>
Memphis police have released few details in a kidnapping case from Thursday.More >>
Memphis police have released few details in a kidnapping case from Thursday.More >>
One of most prominent figures in the Civil Rights Movement was honored Sunday at Monumental Baptist Church. The "Tribute to the Witness" event honored the late Reverend Samuel Billy Kyles, a pastor at the church for 55 years.More >>
One of most prominent figures in the Civil Rights Movement was honored Sunday at Monumental Baptist Church. The "Tribute to the Witness" event honored the late Reverend Samuel Billy Kyles, a pastor at the church for 55 years.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting at Club 360 early Sunday morning. A witness on the scene told officers that she was waiting tables inside the club when several people began shooting inside.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting at Club 360 early Sunday morning. A witness on the scene told officers that she was waiting tables inside the club when several people began shooting inside.More >>
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.More >>
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.More >>
Brian Studdard’s father turned 99-years-old this week. On Saturday, Studdard drove from Atlanta to Birmingham for a family celebration at Niki’s West. But once Studdard arrived at the restaurant, he says a hostess explained there was an issue with his attire.More >>
Brian Studdard’s father turned 99-years-old this week. On Saturday, Studdard drove from Atlanta to Birmingham for a family celebration at Niki’s West. But once Studdard arrived at the restaurant, he says a hostess explained there was an issue with his attire.More >>
New images of the 9/11 terror attack at the Pentagon show first responders and even some photos of debris from American Airlines Flight 77.More >>
New images of the 9/11 terror attack at the Pentagon show first responders and even some photos of debris from American Airlines Flight 77.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>