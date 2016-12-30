Beale Street ready to go for New Year's Eve

Goodbye 2016, hello 2017! If you’re not sure of how you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve, don’t worry we’ve got you covered!

Forget the New York City ball drop. We have the guitar and it's ready to ring in the new year with thousands of people on Beale Street.

It's completely free to come down to Beale Street, watch some fireworks, and see the famous guitar drop to ring in the new year.

The final preparations are underway for the biggest party of the year in Memphis, and you're invited!

"We have two main stages on each end, that's something new for Beale Street," Executive Director of Beale St. Merchants Association, Ken Taylor, said. "So we'll have Bobby Rush and the Girls and Southern Avenue on 4th and Beale. At 4th and Beale we will have the biggest fireworks show in the city of Memphis."

WMC Action News 5 got a sneak peak at the Hard Rock Cafe guitar, which stands 10 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

"We have Memphis written loud and proud down the front board and the rest of it is set to look almost like you could pick it up and play it if you were 50 feet tall," Julien Salley, General Manager of Hard Rock Cafe Memphis, said. "I think it looks fantastic."

The guitar is made of fiberglass and was modeled after a D'Angelico guitar.

Once 2017 is underway, make sure you get home safely. There are many different ways to get home, whether it's Uber, Lyft or a taxi. To avoid the congestion, the Orpheum on Main Street is the designated pick up and drop off location.

"If you're going to drink, drink responsibly," Taylor said. "If you're not going to take Uber, Lyft, definitely have a designated driver to make sure that after you ring in the new year you start the new year off right with a great experience."

The feeling Friday was excitement for the festivities to come.

"Memphis is a great place," Deven Tribble said. "A lot of people are going to be here. I'm just looking to have a good time."

"We're going to prove again that Beale Street holds the crown for the best party on New Years Eve," Taylor said.

The forecast isn't exactly cooperating, but the good news is umbrellas are allowed on Beale. And if you want to get yourself a fast pass to get into every bar on Beale, skipping the lines and the covers, go to BealeStreet.com. It costs $100.

Travel Safety

People heading out to party and enjoy the festivities are encouraged to think about how they will get home before stepping out of their house.

Brittany Hardaway and her boyfriend are visiting Memphis to ring in the new year and they have a plan for safe travel that night - public transportation.

"We decided to take the trolley because we just don't want to drive," she said. "We don't want to deal with traffic and, of course, we want to enjoy our night. We feel like the safest thing for us is to take other forms of transportation."

Others are planning on different ways to get home safely.

"It's like $10 to take Uber. It's like $10,000 to get a DWI," Kevin Moore, visiting from Ft. Worth, said.

For Moore, the math is a no brainer.

But, if your night of celebration gets away from you then AAA has you covered. Tow-to-Go kicked off Friday and runs through 6 a.m. Monday. they will safely transport you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

"Even though you can be responsible, old enough to do all these different things, it's always good to have all these alternatives and different things that's going to help you get back home safe and that's the ultimate goal," Orlando Toatley, visiting from St. Louis, said.

As the year closes and another one begin, it's important to remember your options when it comes to getting home safely.

For those interested in keeping the party in Midtown, just hop on the Roo. It will take you from Overton Square to Cooper Young.

Law enforcement officers will be out Saturday in full force and will be looking for impaired drivers. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

No matter where you celebrate, have a safe and happy new year.

