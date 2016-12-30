Record homicide year hours away from ending

Memphis Police Department is investigating the 214th homicide of the year.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spent Friday handing out food baskets to senior citizens in the area, but the rising homicide rate was always on his mind.

Strickland: 'It takes some time to get results' on homicide rate

A new map released by Memphis Police Department shows where each homicide has occurred across the city of Memphis in 2016.

It's a year that will go down in history, but not the way Memphis would like. It's been the deadliest year in modern history for the Bluff City.

In 2016 fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters of all ages have been taken away from their families in this record year for homicides.

"It could have been anybody. It could have been one of us," neighbor Deborah Shields said.

Memphians are hoping 2017 brings an end to the alarming homicide trend.

"It's the kind of milestone you don't want to experience," Executive Director for Victims to Victory Dr. Katherine Lawson said.

In 2016 the city's homicide rate surpassed the previous record set back in 1993. Lawson said it was in 1993 when the city reached 213 homicides that she started Victims to Victories.

The non-profit works to bring hope and healing to families who have lost a loved one to violence.

"There's a collective sense of 'will this ever end' because it's not just my child, my spouse, or my neighbor," Lawson said.

Lawson said there is a common mentality between people in 1993 and 2016.

"A growing disregard for life," she said.

It's an attitude that may be creeping into the hearts of young Memphians. Mayor Jim Strickland has publicly said he is doing more than the previous administration on crime. He points to the ad campaign to hire more officers and said there are more boots on the ground.

Lawson said the issue is complex, but a step in the right direction may be spreading this message.

"Life is precious. It's fragile," Lawson said. "It's not disposable. It's not expendable."

