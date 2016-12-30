A LOOK BACK: Most popular stories on WMC's website in 2016

It's been a busy 2016 in the Mid-South, and from good news to bad news we've covered it all here at WMC Action News 5! As we welcome in 2017, we're taking a look at the most viewed stories on our website.

1.) 3 couples from Oxford, Mississippi were killed in a plane crash in Alabama

2.) MPD busted 13 women on prostitution charges

3.) Singer Percy Sledge died after a battle with cancer

4.) A neighbor bulldozed a man's home after a dispute in Drummonds, Tennessee

5.) Murder outside of a Memphis IHOP where a picture of the victim was captured on Snapchat

There was also a lot of good news in 2016 and we loved it all. Take a look at the top five good news stories in 2016.

1.) Only a Bible recovered after car burst into flames; driver rescued

2.) SLIDESHOW: Powerball payouts per state

3.) Dancing dolls 'bring it' to Memphis

4.) 'Nap time' photo captures sweet moment

5.) New Shelby Farms Park days away from opening to public

Thank you for turning to WMC Action News 5 and wmcactionnews5.com for your news in 2016. We look forward to serving you in 2017.

