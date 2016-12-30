Woman shot while driving down the road

Memphis police are investigating a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police arrived at an Exxon gas station where a woman said she was shot while driving down Jackson Avenue.

Friends of the woman said she pulled into the gas station to call 911. They said the woman was shot in the hand and is OK. She was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

