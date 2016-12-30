MPD officer injured while putting person in car

A Memphis police officer was injured in the 1300 block of Stonewall Street. Police said the officer was placing a person who has a mental illness in the squad car at approximately 7:50 p.m. when he suffered an injury.

Police said the officer may have a broken leg. The officer was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.

"It really hit at the heart because they put their lives on the line for us," Louis Tolbert said. "There are good cops and bad cops, but most are here to take care of us, help us, and solve our problems."

It is unclear if anyone else was injured, but there was another ambulance on the scene.

