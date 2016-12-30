Riders get stuck 120 ft in the air on California ride - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Riders get stuck 120 ft in the air on California ride

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
California (WMC) -

Riders had a frightening experience after they were stuck 120 feet in the air on a ride in California.

According to KNBC, a portion of Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Vista, California was closed to help rescue workers rescue the trapped riders.

The ride reportedly was stuck at 5 p.m., according to KNBC, in Orange County. Riders told NBC they were stuck at least four hours. 

The Sky Cabin is a ride that looks like a space need. It transports riders up and down, but became stuck Friday afternoon at around 2 p.m. There are at least 17 people trapped on the ride, according to KNBC.

