A wintry mix could coat the Mid-South next week

Say it ain't snow! Or ice! Or freezing rain! We certainly hope not, but the fact is a light wintry mix could impact much of the Mid-South come next Thursday and Friday.

Models are still not in agreement, but what looks like one of the strongest systems of the season could move in next week, bringing Arctic air and a chance for some frozen precipitation. When forecast models diverge and disagree the way these have, we as meteorologists must use our knowledge of the climate, the past history of these system tracks, and sometimes our gut instinct to determine the best forecast this early on.

One thing is for certain: an Arctic blast of cold air will arrive by the middle to late part of next week, pushing temperatures from nearly 70 on Monday to barely out of the middle 30s by Thursday and Friday. With air this cold, any potential precipitation could fall in the form of something frozen. A surface low ejecting out of the Gulf of Mexico should provide some moisture for the area by the end of the week. The big question remains: does the cold air intersect with the moisture, or does the dry air (that cold air will be VERY dry) push the low pressure system East before it has a chance to deliver anything to us?

Keep it close to WMC Action News 5, and we'll continue to keep you updated and ahead of what could be a winter storm. Your best bet now is to prepare for the end of next week to be a little messy, and to download our FREE 1st Alert Weather APP for Android and iPhone devices.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5

All rights reserved