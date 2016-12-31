Man charged in shooting near Vance, Lauderdale

A man was arrested and charged in connection to a homicide at a convenience store near the intersection of Vance Avenue and Lauderdale Street, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said as Derrian Poplar, 39, started to enter the store, surveillance video shows him put his hands up, then try to run away. Moments later, another man ran into the camera's view, chasing Poplar.

Poplar was found dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. His wallet had been stolen.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Tizerius Farmer and were able to take him into custody.

Farmer is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of attempted robbery.

