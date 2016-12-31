Resurgent Conley leads Grizzlies over Kings

The once-struggling Grizzlies seem to have found their groove.

Just two nights after decimating Russell Westbrook’s Thunder, they picked apart DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings.

Mike Conley was back into the starting lineup after missing Thursday’s game, and he finally looked like his pre-injury self, scoring a team-high 22 points and cleaning up the glass with 8 boards.

Memphis shot a white-hot 50 percent from the field, including 17-35 (48 percent) from three-point range.

JaMychal Green even got into a shooting groove, putting up four (out of five) three-pointers.

Cousins was his usual self, posting a game-high 26 points, 8 assists, and 5 steals. Of course, he did lead his team in turnovers (albeit in a distributing role) and fouls.

Boogie no doubt won his battle against fellow center Marc Gasol, but this may come with a caveat. Gasol suffered a sprained ankle and played just 21 minutes. The big man is considered day-to-day and it’s not clear if he will miss any time.

When all was said and done, the Grizz left Sacramento with a 112-98 victory to improve their record to 22-14. They’ll stay on the west coast for their next game, a late night tilt against the Lakers on Tuesday.

