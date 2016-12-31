Cohen to run for re-election in 2018

Democratic congressman Steve Cohen announced he will run for re-election in 2018.

Cohen said he made the announcement Saturday to dispel rumors that he was considering not running in the next cycle.

In the meeting, he also said he would fight against the upcoming Trump presidency.

“He's planning, talked about, some big changes in social security--Medicaid, healthcare--these are changes I believe would be injurious to the American people,” Cohen said. “This is something I'm going to fight against.”

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.