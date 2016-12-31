Memphis high schoolers make trip to study in Ghana

A group of Memphis high school students returned from a trip overseas.

The Youth Global Ambassadors returned home Saturday after spending two weeks in Ghana, West Africa.

They spend their first day at Kokrobitey Institute. With the help of donor and community support, 14 students from 10 high schools made the trip.

They spent time there studying history, culture, and sustainability programs.

The effort was led by One Step Initiative in partnership with Kokrobitey Institute.

“Most of these kids have never been outside of Memphis,” Chief of Operations Jennifer Prudhome said. “So our intention is not to just take them overseas, but also to train them, get them their passports, and get them mentally prepared for the international trip."

Activities included daily journaling, organic gardening, sustainable design training, service training, special guest speakers, and national landmark field trips.

